Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Remaining US diplomats in Ukraine to work from western city of Lviv: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Remaining US diplomats in Ukraine to work from western city of Lviv: Report

Remaining US diplomats in Ukraine to work from western city of Lviv: Report

FILE PHOTO: A flag waves in the wind at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

14 Feb 2022 02:25AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 02:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: The US embassy to Ukraine's remaining diplomatic staff will work from the western city of Lviv, online newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda cited a US diplomatic source as saying on Sunday (Feb 13), amid mounting fears of a possible Russian invasion.

The US embassy to Ukraine could not immediately be reached for comment.

Washington said on Saturday it was ordering most staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion by Russia.

"This is a temporary decision, the embassy team will return to Kyiv as soon as the security situation allows," Ukrainskaya Pravda's source was quoted as saying.

US warnings that the Russian build-up of more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine could herald an invasion have become increasingly urgent in recent days.

Moscow has denied that it plans to invade and has accused the West of hysteria.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us