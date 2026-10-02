Family of woman killed by US immigration agent sues Trump administration

The Trump administration has defended its immigration crackdown and the conduct of its officers, maintaining that Ross's use of deadly force was justified.



Video of the shooting showed Good calmly speaking to officers from inside her vehicle shortly before she tried to drive away.



The family's lawsuit says she was unarmed, suspected of no crime and steering away from Ross when he fired.



Good's killing triggered protests in Minneapolis and intensified scrutiny of the administration's deportation campaign.



Two weeks later, federal immigration agents fatally shot another US citizen, intensive-care nurse Alex Pretti, during a confrontation in the city.



Good's death also prompted turmoil inside the Justice Department after federal prosecutors in Minneapolis were prevented from investigating the agents involved, with several resigning in protest.



It has not charged any agent in connection with either killing, although Minnesota authorities are investigating both for possible violations of state law.



"What happened to us should never happen to any family. No child should grow up without a parent because of it. No one should lose their sister or their daughter. No one should have to live without their soulmate," Good's wife Becca Good said.



"Accountability - real accountability - is the only way to make sure that no other family has to go through what we have."