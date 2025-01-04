Trump-backed Republican Mike Johnson elected speaker of US House

"Mike Johnson brings people together to achieve a shared goal. He is deeply committed to conservative values and advancing a pro-America agenda. He is making Louisiana proud," said Bill Cassidy, who represents Johnson's home state in the Senate.



"Americans trust Mike to lead the House effectively and with integrity this Congress. I do too!"



House Republicans are scheduled to gather for a retreat in Washington on Saturday to talk about their plans for 2025, and the leadership meets again on Sunday in Baltimore.



But the first order of business will be to consider a controversial proposed change to its rules package - which governs daily operations - that would allow only Republicans to force a vote on removing the speaker.



Democrats argue that the reform would leave Johnson answerable only to his own side rather than a whole chamber. In the last Congress, any single House member could introduce a "motion to vacate" the speaker's chair.



The 36-page rules package for the 119th Congress raises the threshold to nine co-sponsors from the majority party.