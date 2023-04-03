Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Donald Trump ChatGPT Malaysia Ukraine invasion Climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight Russia
Logo

World

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Donald Trump ChatGPT Malaysia Ukraine invasion Climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Mar 24, 2023. (File photo: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

03 Apr 2023 09:45PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 09:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday (Apr 3) he would meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, a move China said would be a "provocation".

"On Wednesday, Apr 5, Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be hosting a bipartisan meeting with the President of Taiwan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library," his office announced in a statement.

Tsai Ing-wen left Taiwan last week on a tour of the island’s diplomatic allies in the Americas, which she framed as a chance to demonstrate Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values on the world stage.

She is expected to stop in Los Angeles on her way back to Taiwan on Apr 5.

The spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, denounced Tsai’s stopovers last week and demanded that no US officials meet with her.

“We firmly oppose this and will take resolute countermeasures,” Zhu said at a news conference then. 

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

United States Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.