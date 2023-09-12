Top US House Republican McCarthy calls for Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON: Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday (Sep 12) called for an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden encouraged by his party's right flank - a move certain to further divide lawmakers as they struggle to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown.

Many in McCarthy's party were infuriated when the House, then controlled by Democrats, twice impeached Republican President Donald Trump, in 2019 and 2021, though he was acquitted both times in the Senate. Some lawmakers on the Republican right flank have said they would try to remove McCarthy as the leader of the House if he did not move ahead with an impeachment effort against Biden.

Biden, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, is seeking re-election next year.

"I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy told reporters. "We will go where the evidence takes us."

Republicans, who now narrowly control the House, have accused Biden of profiting while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 from his son Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures, though they have not presented substantiation.

McCarthy said lawmakers on several committees will begin gathering evidence of possible financial misconduct.

A former business associate of the younger Biden told the House hearing that Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to power while his father was vice president, according to a transcript released last month.