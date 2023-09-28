Republican US House to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US House of Representatives will hold its first hearing on Thursday (Sep 28) in its impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Joe Biden, two days before Congress's deadline to avert a government shutdown.

The hearing by the House Oversight Committee is not likely to reveal new information about Biden's financial ties to his troubled son Hunter Biden, 53, who pursued a range of international business ventures while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Instead, it will serve as a justification of sorts for the probe and a review of what details Republicans have uncovered so far, according to James Comer, the panel's chair.

Lawmakers will hear from a forensic accountant, a former US Justice Department official and a law professor.

Republicans allege Biden and his family personally profited from policies he pursued as vice president during former President Barack Obama's administration between 2009 and 2017. Separately, they also allege the Justice Department interfered with a tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

They have yet to provide any evidence of improper conduct by the elder Biden. The White House says the inquiry is unfounded and driven by politics ahead of the 2024 presidential election, when Biden will likely face a rematch with Republican Donald Trump, who faces four upcoming criminal trials.