Republican-led US House rejects Trump ally in third bid for speaker

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers voted to reject hard-line conservative Jim Jordan's bid for speaker of the US House of Representatives for a third time on Friday (Oct 20), compounding the chaos that has left the government without a functioning legislative branch for weeks.



Underscoring the dysfunction plaguing the majority Republicans, the vote came after President Joe Biden had asked Congress for US$106 billion in emergency funding - mainly military aid for Ukraine and Israel - but with no hope of a quick approval.



Jordan, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, lost the support of 25 members of his own party - with the tally of lawmakers backing his bid for the gavel worsening with each round of voting.



In the 17 days since Kevin McCarthy was removed in a rebellion by right-wing hard-liners, no Republican has been able to muster enough votes to replace him.



"We're in a very bad place right now," McCarthy admitted after the latest setback, days after predicting that Jordan would win in the first ballot.



It was not immediately clear when or if Jordan would make a fourth attempt, leaving the lower chamber of Congress with no realistic plan to end one of its worst institutional crises in decades.



Jordan, the chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee but a deeply divisive figure even in his own party, sought to rally support for his floundering bid in a press conference he called before his latest rejection.



The 59-year-old former champion wrestler was asked about Biden's aid request and responded: "We can't do that - can't vote on that, can't pass anything in that - until we get the House open."