US Republicans, Democrats want Trump to reverse course on Russia diesel

Republican and Democratic US senators called on President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 11) to "reverse course" on his diesel supply deal with Russia, saying it runs counter to US law barring imports of energy until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine.

"Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine," the seven senators - four of Trump's fellow Republicans and three Democrats - said in a statement.

They also said that the administration failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation of its decision, something also required by law.

"The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians. The Administration must immediately reverse course," the statement said.

It was only the latest bipartisan criticism of Trump's deal, a shift from his party's near-unanimous support for Trump's foreign policy decision weeks before Nov 3 midterm elections that will determine whether his Republicans will retain their control of Congress.

It was issued by Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Curtis of Utah and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon.

Tillis had said earlier on Sunday that the diesel deal may be illegal and would put American lives at risk.