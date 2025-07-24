Republicans end House session early to avoid Epstein probe votes

WASHINGTON: Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 23) ended the legislative session a day early, sending lawmakers on summer recess to avoid politically risky votes tied to the Justice Department’s decision to close its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The financier, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, remains a flashpoint in US politics. Earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Epstein’s so-called “client list” did not exist and confirmed he died by suicide, findings that outraged many on the political right.

Democrats sought to force a vote to compel release of the full case files, but Republicans, unable to unify, opted to cancel Thursday’s proceedings.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the break would provide “space” for a resolution. Democrats accused Republicans of avoiding a politically explosive issue.

MAGA BASE REACTS ANGRILY TO CASE CLOSURE

Representative Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, said the Republican about-face betrayed voters. “Donald Trump made a big deal out of this case,” he told MSNBC. “Now… they want to bury it.”

The Justice Department’s July 7 memo has sparked backlash from Trump’s base, which has been told for years that a cover-up protected prominent Democrats. MAGA-aligned lawmakers and media figures — many of whom built their profiles pushing Epstein-related conspiracy theories, have expressed frustration with Trump for dismissing their concerns.

Some of Trump’s critics pointed to his long history with Epstein, including social appearances during a 15-year friendship that ended in 2004. The White House denied a Wall Street Journal report that Trump once contributed a "bawdy" letter to Epstein’s 50th birthday celebration.