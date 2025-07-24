Logo
Republicans end House session early to avoid Epstein probe votes
Republicans end House session early to avoid Epstein probe votes

Commuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the US Embassy in London, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Photo: AP/Thomas Krych)

24 Jul 2025 01:21AM (Updated: 24 Jul 2025 01:28AM)
WASHINGTON: Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 23) ended the legislative session a day early, sending lawmakers on summer recess to avoid politically risky votes tied to the Justice Department’s decision to close its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The financier, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, remains a flashpoint in US politics. Earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Epstein’s so-called “client list” did not exist and confirmed he died by suicide, findings that outraged many on the political right.

Democrats sought to force a vote to compel release of the full case files, but Republicans, unable to unify, opted to cancel Thursday’s proceedings.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the break would provide “space” for a resolution. Democrats accused Republicans of avoiding a politically explosive issue.

MAGA BASE REACTS ANGRILY TO CASE CLOSURE

Representative Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, said the Republican about-face betrayed voters. “Donald Trump made a big deal out of this case,” he told MSNBC. “Now… they want to bury it.”

The Justice Department’s July 7 memo has sparked backlash from Trump’s base, which has been told for years that a cover-up protected prominent Democrats. MAGA-aligned lawmakers and media figures — many of whom built their profiles pushing Epstein-related conspiracy theories, have expressed frustration with Trump for dismissing their concerns.

Some of Trump’s critics pointed to his long history with Epstein, including social appearances during a 15-year friendship that ended in 2004. The White House denied a Wall Street Journal report that Trump once contributed a "bawdy" letter to Epstein’s 50th birthday celebration.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., flanked by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., left, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., blames Democrats, former President Joe Biden, and Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie of Kentucky, over the Jeffrey Epstein situation, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo: AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

TRUMP AUTHORIZES NEW RELEASES, MAXWELL SUBPOENA LOOMS

Facing mounting pressure, Trump authorised Bondi to release “credible” information and urged courts to unseal related grand jury transcripts. Bondi’s deputy, Todd Blanche, said officials were seeking a meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Republicans on the House Oversight subcommittee have already voted to subpoena Maxwell to testify at her Florida prison.

“We have to send a message to these dirtbags that this is not acceptable behavior,” said Representative Tim Burchett, who introduced the motion.

POLITICAL FALLOUT AND LEGACY OF LENIENT DEAL

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to two state felony prostitution charges as part of a widely criticised plea deal. The agreement was negotiated by a US attorney who later served in Trump’s cabinet.

While the Trump administration has moved to declassify selective case materials, critics say the early end to the House session reflects political discomfort more than a commitment to transparency.

Source: AFP/fs

