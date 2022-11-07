Republicans eye 'wake-up call' for Biden as midterms loom

WASHINGTON: Bullish Republicans on Sunday (Nov 6) promised to deliver a "wake-up call" to Joe Biden and retake Congress in this week's crucial midterm elections, as the US president's Democrats insisted they were still in the fight with two days to go.

Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have been pulling out the stops to draw voters to the polls in Tuesday's contest - which Biden says marks a defining moment for US democracy.

After rival Saturday night rallies in battleground Pennsylvania, both men had new appearances set for Sunday - Biden in New York, Trump in Miami - while senior party leaders took to the airwaves seeking out every last American vote.

A massive 40 million Americans have already voted early, according to NBC News on Sunday, and both sides were predicting victory.

But the latest polls have put Democrats on the defensive, while Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, summed up the mood in his party by predicting "a great night" in both chambers of Congress.

Fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin, the governor of Virginia, told ABC News talk show This Week that his camp was the one now "offering common-sense solutions" to pressing issues like sky-high inflation and crime.

"This is going to be a wake-up call to President Biden," Youngkin said.