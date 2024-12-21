Republicans say they have plan to avert government shutdown

TRAVEL WOES

Authorities warned that travellers during the busy Christmas season could face long lines at airports. Sources said the White House has alerted government agencies to prepare for an imminent shutdown. The federal government last shut down for 35 days during Trump's first White House term over a dispute about border security.



House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said earlier that he has been in touch with Johnson, but has not seen the latest Republican plan.



It would be the third attempt for Johnson, who saw his first package - a bipartisan deal negotiated with Democrats who still control the Senate and the White House - collapse on Wednesday after an online fusillade of criticism by Trump and Elon Musk, his billionaire adviser.



A second package, which paired government funding and disaster aid with Trump's demand to lift the national debt limit, failed to pass the House on Thursday as Democrats and 38 Republicans voted against it.