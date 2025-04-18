Republicans launch probe into top US university Harvard

Republicans have said their campaign against universities is a response to what they call rampant antisemitism, following divisive protests against Israel's war in Gaza that swept campuses last year.



Columbia - an epicentre of the activism - agreed last month to oversight of its Middle Eastern studies department after being threatened with a loss of US$400 million in federal funds.



Harvard staff and students rallied against the Trump administration in a campus protest Thursday aimed at encouraging university leadership to hold the line, research fellow Avi Steinberg told AFP.



"They actually want Harvard to make good on its promises to its students and its faculty to protect every single student on campus, to protect the faculty and especially faculty free speech," he said.