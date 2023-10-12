Republicans nominate Scalise for US House speaker

WASHINGTON: Republicans nominated Steve Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (Oct 11) as they sought to heal bitter internal divisions paralysing their domestic agenda and preventing action on the Israel crisis.

The party has been in a tailspin since a handful of hardliners forced out Kevin McCarthy eight days ago, leaving the Republican-controlled lower chamber of Congress unable to respond to mounting international and domestic challenges.

Scalise, McCarthy's longtime deputy, pipped firebrand Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan to the nomination by 113 votes to 99 - dealing a blow to Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, who had endorsed the defeated Ohioan.

"We have a lot of work to do, not just in the House for the people of this country, but we see how dangerous of a world it is and how things can change so quickly," Scalise, 58, told reporters after the secret ballot.

"We need to make sure we're sending a message to people all throughout the world, that the House is open and doing the people's business."

A gregarious lawmaker seen as a bridge between the most hardline conservatives and the party's mainstream, Scalise has been in the leadership for almost a decade and has enjoyed an at times strained relationship with McCarthy.

He now faces a scramble to win over almost all of Jordan's supporters before a speaker vote by the full House, where all 212 Democrats will back their own leader, New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

The vote could come as early as Wednesday afternoon, although the House went into recess without scheduling any floor action as Scalise and his allies worked the halls and corridors of Congress to corral as much support as possible.

Wednesday's victory marked a stunning turnaround for Scalise, just one month after he returned to work following a blood cancer diagnosis for which he has been undergoing chemotherapy.

The Louisiana native underwent surgery five years ago for a gunshot wound to the hip in an attack at a baseball practice near Washington.