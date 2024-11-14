Republicans pick traditionalist John Thune as new US Senate leader

The Senate - the upper chamber of Congress - jealously guards its independence and institutional authority, and its leadership election was seen as a clue into how much leeway members intend to give Trump.

Cornyn had the longer history in the chamber, while Thune was always seen as most aligned with the traditionalist wing of the party led by McConnell.

Trump insiders had preferred Scott, an ardent loyalist who had promised to do the president-elect's bidding.

Trump's allies campaigned aggressively against Thune and Cornyn, pressuring individual senators in a push that has sparked a backlash - but Trump was wary of Scott's unpopularity and did not publicly endorse him.

Trump threw down a challenge Sunday to any prospective leader, demanding that they allow "recess appointments" - cabinet members that the president can name while the Senate is adjourned, bypassing the body's normal confirmation process.

Thune - along with the others - passed Trump's loyalty test by replying that he was open to the idea.