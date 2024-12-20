Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown

WASHINGTON: Republicans in the US Congress agreed on a new funding package on Thursday (Dec 19) aimed at averting a holiday-season government shutdown, after an earlier bipartisan deal was derailed by President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Trump threw his weight behind the latest proposal, which addresses objections to the mammoth package that prompted him and Musk, his incoming "efficiency czar", to trash the previous version.

Democrats immediately dismissed the proposal, however, dashing hopes that they would give Republicans the votes they need in the House of Representatives to get the Bill approved before departments begin winding up their operations on Saturday.

"The ... proposal is not serious, it's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Earlier, Trump hailed the compromise deal between factions of his own party.

"SUCCESS in Washington! Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People," Trump posted on social media, celebrating the "American Relief Act of 2024" and urging support from rank-and-file lawmakers.