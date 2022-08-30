From planes to cranes, 5 hotels fashioned out of old industrial objects

SINGAPORE: In the travel ecosystem, hotels initially served as places to rest after a long day of sightseeing. But they have become bona fide destinations themselves - case in point, an upcoming resort in Singapore's sleepy Changi Village enclave that will be made up of buses.
Yes, buses.
Twenty decommissioned public buses will be recycled, refurbished and reused as guest rooms big enough to house families.
For those who appreciate staying in places that have been given a second lease of life, here are some hotels you may want to consider:
GARDEN POD @ GARDENS BY THE BAY
You may have seen, or heard about, rental rooms made from repurposed old shipping containers at one-north and Haw Par Villa.
The company behind it, Shipping Container Hotel, is now collaborating with Gardens by the Bay for its latest vacation rentals.
The four stacked vacation rentals at Gardens by the Bay can house up to eight people, and are surrounded by tropical plants, gardens, jogging paths and biking paths.
According to the company website, all containers are equipped with air conditioning, full kitchen (hob, hood, fridge and cooking utensils), hot water and a toilet that is connected to the sewage system. The ones at one-north also come with a bathtub.
SEAVENTURES
If you've had a taste of sleeping in a shipping container and are keen to continue with the maritime theme, then this might be up your alley.
Malaysia’s Seaventures is a resort housed on a decommissioned oil rig just off the coast of Mabul island, near Sabah. The hotel's rugged history aside, its location is a major plus for divers as it's right in the middle of popular diving locations such as Sipadan, Kapalai and Mabul itself.
Those looking for luxury accommodation may want to go elsewhere, though. As the hotel is made primarily for adventure seekers who want to be close to the diving action, it offers simple, air-conditioned rooms.
To complete the experience, you can even sign up for a rig diving course where you will learn how to dive safely from and under oil rigs anywhere in the world.
CRANE HOTEL FARALDA
Located along the banks of Amsterdam’s River IJ, Crane Hotel Faralda is exactly what the name suggests – a hotel inside a monumental harbour crane.
There are just three suites - 35m, 40m or 45m off the ground - and all come with spectacular views of the Amsterdam skyline and the river.
Each suite has a different look. The tallest one features antique parts of an ocean cruiser and sliding panels, while the 40m height suite, the crane's former machinery room, is decorated with silk pillows.
THEKRANE
If you're looking for something more exclusive but still crave the crane life, then TheKrane hotel in Denmark is for you.
It has just one suite, in the old engine room of a rejuvenated coal crane. And in a nod to its history, the room is decorated in an all-black modern minimalist style.
Guests also have exclusive access to two terraces in each direction to watch the sunrise and sunset, as well as a small lounge in the old crane operator at the top.
JUMBO STAY
Visitors arriving at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport will not miss the jumbo jet parked near the entrance, instead of being on the tarmac with the other planes.
You shouldn’t worry though, as the decommissioned Boeing 747-200 isn’t meant to fly. Owner Oscar Dios bought the plane, which was originally built for Singapore Airlines in 1976, when it went on sale at Arlanda in 2006.
Authorities granted a building permit in 2007, and the conversion began in January the following year.
Today, the jumbo jet houses 33 rooms and 76 beds, divided into dormitory rooms, standard rooms as well as suites – including one in the cockpit that offers a panoramic view of the airport.
Some rooms are equipped with a private toilet and shower. Other guests will need to use a separate, shared shower and toilet facilities. Both the dormitory and standard rooms come with bunk beds.
If you’re looking for a more luxurious stay, opt for one of their suites. Get up close with the plane’s controls in the cockpit suite, which features adjustable beds, a flat-screen television and a private bathroom with a shower.
For a more unique experience, you can try sleeping in the Engine Room which is in – you guessed it – one of the plane’s engines, or the Wheelhouse Room, which is situated under the plane.
TWIN JETS RESORT
What's better than one commercial plane converted into a hotel? Two commercial planes, obviously.
At Twins Jets Resort in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan, a pair of refashioned Boeing 727 cargo jets house a two-bedroom suite each, with space for up to eight occupants per jet.
The planes flank a "terminal building", a hallway that serves as a function room.
The aviation theme runs through the resort where a wing part has been turned into a bar table and engine covers of another Boeing 747 were made into futuristic-looking tables and seats reminiscent of sets in space fantasy films.