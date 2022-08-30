From planes to cranes, 5 hotels fashioned out of old industrial objects

SINGAPORE: In the travel ecosystem, hotels initially served as places to rest after a long day of sightseeing. But they have become bona fide destinations themselves - case in point, an upcoming resort in Singapore's sleepy Changi Village enclave that will be made up of buses.

Yes, buses.

Twenty decommissioned public buses will be recycled, refurbished and reused as guest rooms big enough to house families.

For those who appreciate staying in places that have been given a second lease of life, here are some hotels you may want to consider:

GARDEN POD @ GARDENS BY THE BAY

You may have seen, or heard about, rental rooms made from repurposed old shipping containers at one-north and Haw Par Villa.

The company behind it, Shipping Container Hotel, is now collaborating with Gardens by the Bay for its latest vacation rentals.

The four stacked vacation rentals at Gardens by the Bay can house up to eight people, and are surrounded by tropical plants, gardens, jogging paths and biking paths.

According to the company website, all containers are equipped with air conditioning, full kitchen (hob, hood, fridge and cooking utensils), hot water and a toilet that is connected to the sewage system. The ones at one-north also come with a bathtub.

SEAVENTURES

If you've had a taste of sleeping in a shipping container and are keen to continue with the maritime theme, then this might be up your alley.

Malaysia’s Seaventures is a resort housed on a decommissioned oil rig just off the coast of Mabul island, near Sabah. The hotel's rugged history aside, its location is a major plus for divers as it's right in the middle of popular diving locations such as Sipadan, Kapalai and Mabul itself.