Rescue dog that helped find lost kids in Amazon is now missing

BOGOTA: Six-year-old tracker dog Wilson, who went missing during the ultimately successful, weeks-long search for four missing Indigenous children in the Colombian Amazon, is now the target of a rescue mission himself.

Dozens of soldiers are scouring the jungle for the canine hero that disappeared on duty two weeks ago, with the military having vowed not to "abandon a fallen comrade" who may have found the children long before the rescue team arrived.

As relief settled in following a happy ending to the 40-day odyssey of Lesly, 13, Soleiny, 9, Tien Noriel, 5, and one-year-old Cristin, Colombians have been clamouring on social media for the safe return of Wilson as well.

#Let'sGoForWilson, #OneIsMissing and #WilsonNationalHero are some of the tags doing the rounds.

Colombians have also taken to placing posters in their windows to insist: "Missing Wilson," while others are posting photos of their cats and other pets carrying signs pleading for the dog's safe return.