Rescuers in Greece find 18 burned bodies as wildfires spread

ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece: Eighteen burned bodies, possibly migrants, were found on Tuesday (Aug 22) in a rural area in northern Greece where wildfires were burning out of control for a fourth day, authorities said, as gale force winds fanned blazes across the country.

In the nearby port town of Alexandroupolis, dozens of hospital patients were evacuated onto a ferry earlier on Tuesday, while a blaze on the foothills of Mount Parnitha on the outskirts of Athens sent thick clouds of smoke over the capital.

The bodies were found near the sprawling Dadia forest in the northeastern Evros region, a popular route for migrants from the Middle East and Asia crossing the river from Turkey into the European Union. An uptick in crossings was reported this month.

The fire brigade said authorities were investigating the possibility that the bodies were of migrants who entered the country illegally because no residents in the area had been reported missing.

The government expressed its "deepest sorrow" over the deaths, its spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said. "Unfortunately, their stay in the forest of Dadia proved fatal," he said.

Another body thought to belong to a migrant was found on Monday in a rural area some 40km away.

Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis said "tragedy confirms, once more, the dangers of irregular migration", and accused smuggling rings of putting migrants' lives at risk.

In the nearby village of Avantas, fires swept through a number of homes overnight.

"It has reached the entire village," said Alexandros Chrisoulidis, a 19-year-old Avantas resident. "Our own house up there, where the fire started, has completely burned down. There is nothing."

A 23-year-old resident who gave his name as Nikos said: "The situation is tragic. All that is needed right now are prayers and rain."