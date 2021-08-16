Rescuers race to find Haiti quake survivors as death toll hits 1,297

PORT-AU-PRINCE: The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 1,297 on Sunday (Aug 15) as neighbouring countries rushed to send aid and rescuers scrambled to find survivors buried beneath the rubble before a tropical storm hits.

The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor 11 years ago and is reeling from the assassination of its president last month.

Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the town of Les Cayes. Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said the toll from the disaster had climbed to 1,297 and the hospitals that were still functioning were struggling to cope with about 5,700 injured people registered so far.

The challenge facing Haiti has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, a severe economic downturn aggravated by fierce gang violence, and a political crisis that has engulfed the troubled nation after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Jul 7.