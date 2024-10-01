Rescuers scour North Carolina mountains for survivors cut off by Hurricane Helene

North Carolina resumed search and rescue operations on Tuesday (Oct 1), intent on delivering aid and making contact with hundreds of people cut off by washed-out roads and damaged cellphone towers in following Hurricane Helene.

The storm killed more than 100 people across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, and the death toll is expected to rise once rescue teams reach isolated towns and telecommunications are restored.

"There are a lot of people hurting. When you don't have power, when you don't have cellphone service, when you don't have water, this is a catastrophic situation for you," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told MSNBC on Monday night. "Some of our communities are completely wiped out."

The state was coordinating 92 search and rescue teams from 20 states and the US government, Cooper said. Most efforts were in the Appalachian Mountains that run through the western part of the state where the storm ripped up roads, levelled trees and tossed homes about.