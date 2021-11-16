Rescuing American in Myanmar, former New Mexico governor scores again

WASHINGTON: Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson helped free American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison on Monday (Nov 15), and the journalist's release was the latest in Richardson's long career of dealing with notorious dictators.

The US-diplomat-turned-freelance-fixer, who celebrated this 74th birthday on Monday, posted a photo on Twitter that showed him with his arm around Fenster at the bottom of the steps of a jet that flew them out of the country.

The release, which brought relief to Fenster’s family in Detroit and was welcomed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, came after Richardson met this month with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, one of the only foreigners to do so since he seized power in February.

Richardson's visit earlier drew fire from activists accusing Richardson of giving the junta legitimacy, a familiar line of criticism in his more that a quarter century of dealing with notorious foreign leaders.

'KNOW WHAT MAKES THEM TICK'

Richardson got his start in hostage negotiations in 1994. Then a member of the US House of Representatives, he traveled to North Korea to discuss a nuclear accord struck by President Bill Clinton.

As Richardson was traveling to the country, North Korea shot down a US military helicopter that had entered its territory, killing one pilot and capturing the other, and the congressman ended up staying several weeks to negotiate.

Soon after, Richardson sat down with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to secure the release of two Americans detained after straying over the border from Kuwait.

“The first rule of negotiating, with me, is you’ve got to relate to your adversary personally. You have to respect them. You’ve gotta know what … makes them tick,” Richardson said on a podcast produced by Foreign Policy magazine in 2018.

“You’ve gotta let the other side save face and find some ways that they get some credit, that they’re getting something out of the negotiation, when in effect the only thing may be praise for a humanitarian gesture.”

Myanmar's military-run TV channel said on Monday that Fenster was granted an amnesty on "humanitarian grounds".