Retaliation or defeat: Hezbollah at crossroads after Nasrallah's killing

BEIRUT: Israel's killing of Hassan Nasrallah leaves Hezbollah under huge pressure to deliver a resounding response to silence suspicions that the once seemingly invincible movement is a spent force, analysts said.

Widely seen as the most powerful man in Lebanon before his death on Friday (Sep 28), Nasrallah was the face of Hezbollah and Israel's arch-nemesis for more than 30 years.

His group had gained an aura of invincibility for its part in forcing Israel to withdraw troops from south Lebanon in 2000, and after waging a devastating 33-day-long war in 2006 and opening a "support front" in solidarity with Gaza since October 2023.

But Nasrallah's killing in Hezbollah's southern Beirut bastion known as Dahiyeh was the culmination of two weeks of unprecedented blows to the Iran-backed group either claimed by Israel or blamed on it.

"If, at this point, Hezbollah does not respond with a strategic strike using its arsenal of long-range, precision-guided missiles, one must assume they simply can't," said Heiko Wimmen, project director for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group.

"Either we see an unprecedented reaction by Hezbollah ... or this is total defeat".