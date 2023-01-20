Retired London policemen charged with child sex crimes

LONDON: London's police force, reeling this week from the exposure of a serial rapist in its ranks, said on Thursday (Jan 19) that two retired officers had been charged with child sex offences.

The charges came after another Metropolitan Police officer, still serving as a chief inspector, was found dead a week ago before he could also be charged in the same case.

Jack Addis, 63, and Jeremy Laxton, 62, will appear before magistrates in central London on Feb 9, the Met said.

Addis was charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children. Laxton faces the same charge, as well as others including making indecent photos of a child.

They both left the Met over a decade ago but came under suspicion during the investigation into serving officer Richard Watkinson, 49, whose body was found the same day he was due to answer bail in the case.

"Chief Inspector Watkinson was facing extremely serious and concerning charges, as the result of a painstaking and thorough police investigation," Met Commander Jon Savell said in a statement.

But he stressed that Watkinson, who was suspended from the force after his arrest in July 2021, had not faced any other criminal or conduct matters during his Met career.