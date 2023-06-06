Retraining staff, supply chain issues: Aviation industry faces challenges in rebuilding post-pandemic, says IATA chief

"The pandemic years are behind us and borders are open as normal," Mr Walsh told IATA's annual summit of some 300 carriers on Monday, where he also shared the annual report of the air transport sector.

LESSONS FROM THE PANDEMIC

While the industry had learned from previous downturns to reduce capacity quickly, the pandemic was different, Mr Walsh said.

“Because of the prolonged nature, I don't think we fully understand or understood all of the challenges of rebuilding,” he told CNA.

He cited the example of Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong having to retrain a lot of its pilots as most of them had not flown in over two years.

Mr Walsh said it is not an easy task to “bring people back up to the level of competence that they were operating at in 2019”, and it requires time and resources, such as simulators that are in scarce supply.