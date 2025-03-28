RFK Jr's 'Healthy Again' agenda begins with massive health dept layoffs

HISTORY OF MISINFORMATION

The Food and Drug Administration will be the hardest hit, with 3,500 job cuts, followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with 2,400, and the National Institutes of Health, which will lose 1,200 employees.



The new blueprint pledges to shift focus toward "ending America's epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins," the statement said.



While Kennedy's push for cleaner food and stricter environmental standards aligns with concerns in the health community, critics warn that his long history of spreading vaccine misinformation and questioning basic scientific principles casts serious doubt on his commitment to evidence-based policy.



In 2023, for example, he suggested that infectious disease research should be paused for eight years. He has also cast doubt on whether the HIV virus causes AIDS - and even whether germs cause illness at all.