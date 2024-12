Richard Perry, record producer behind You're So Vain and other hits, dies at 82

Perry was widely known as a “musician’s producer”, treating artists like peers rather than vehicles for his own tastes. Singers turned to him whether trying to update their sound (Barbra Streisand), set back the clock (Stewart), revive their career (Fats Domino) or fulfil early promise (Leo Sayer).

“Richard had a knack for matching the right song to the right artist,” Streisand wrote in her 2023 memoir, My Name is Barbra.

Perry’s life was a story, in part, of famous friends and the right places. He was backstage for 1950s performances by Little Richard and Chuck Berry, sat in the third row at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival during Otis Redding’s memorable set and attended a recording session for the Rolling Stones’ classic Let It Bleed album.

A given week might find him dining one night with Paul and Linda McCartney, and Mick and Bianca Jagger the next. He dated Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Fonda among others and was briefly married to the actor Rebecca Broussard.

In Stewart's autobiography, Rod, he would remember Perry's home in West Hollywood as “the scene of much late-night skulduggery through the 1970s and beyond, and a place you knew you could always fall into at the end of an evening for a full-blown knees-up with drink and music and dancing.”

In the '70s, Perry helped facilitate a near-Beatles reunion.

He had produced a track on Starr’s first solo album, Sentimental Journey, and grown closer to him through Nilsson and other mutual friends. Ringo, released in 1973, would prove the drummer was a commercial force in his own right - with some well-placed names stopping by.

The album, featuring contributions from Nilsson, Billy Preston, Steve Cropper, Martha Reeves and all five members of The Band, reached No. 2 on Billboard and sold more than a million copies. Hit singles included the chart-toppers Photograph, co-written by Starr and George Harrison, and a remake of the 1950s favourite You’re Sixteen.

But for Perry and others, the most memorable track was a non-hit, custom-made. John Lennon’s I’m the Greatest was a mock anthem for the self-effacing drummer that brought three Beatles into the studio just three years after the band’s breakup.

Starr was on drums and sang lead, Lennon was on keyboards and backing vocals and longtime Beatles friend Klaus Voormann played bass. They were still working on the song when Harrison’s assistant phoned, asking if the guitarist could join them. Harrison arrived soon after.

“As I looked around the room, I realized that I was at the very epicentre of the spiritual and musical quest I had dreamed of for so many years,” Perry wrote in his 2021 memoir, Cloud Nine. “By the end of each session, a small group of friends had gathered, standing silently along the back wall, just thrilled to be there.”