'Ridiculous and lame': South Africans mock Trump proposals

LIFE IN AMERICA "NOT CHEAP"

The South African government has sought to allay fears about the fallout from Trump's resettlement proposal, saying it was "ironic" that it came from a nation embarking on a deportation programme.



"Who wants to leave this beautiful country?" posed Yende as he adjusted his designer shades, adding that his white friends found the proposal laughable.



Trump's scheme appears to offer much to Afrikaners but may ultimately deliver little, said Matthew Butler, a 62-year-old tax and insurance specialist.



"America is not cheap," the white man with a calm demeanour told AFP. "Are you going to have work? How are you going to make a living?"



Nonetheless, the South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States reported a surge in inquiries about resettlement, estimating that 50,000 people may consider leaving South Africa.



None of them should be stopped from leaving, opined University of the Witwatersrand lecturer Hannah Maja, on her way from shopping for a staff party.



"Let them do whatever they want to do in order for them to get the fresh air that they need and want," the 28-year-old said sardonically.



"I think there's something interesting when white people get together and decide to fight. Because at the end of the day, black people still suffer," she said.



It was a call that did not resonate with film student Clayton Ndlovu, however.



"We do need those Afrikaans. As much as we don't get along, we actually do need them," said the 22-year-old.



"Trump is just trying to scare people."