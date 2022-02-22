Riot police clash with New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters pelted police with a "stinging substance" sending three to hospital with injuries on Tuesday (Feb 22), as tensions spilled over in an angry weeks-long protest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decried "absolutely disgraceful" scenes after the suspected acid attack, and a startling incident that saw one protester speed a car toward police lines before coming to a quick halt just centimetres away.

The brief but intense confrontations erupted near New Zealand's parliament early Tuesday, as police moved roadblocks used to contain a protest camp that has clogged downtown Wellington for two weeks.

The Wellington protest began as a movement against vaccine mandates - inspired by similar protests in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

It has since grown to around 1,500 people and encompasses a range of grievances, with some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans on display.

Assistant Commission Richard Chambers said three officers who were taken to hospital were "recovering well".

He blamed a "certain group within the protest" for the "appalling" attack.

"Police officers are going about their work as best they can to bring peace to the situation ... there's a group (of protesters) determined to bring violence and aggression - we can't tolerate that."

On Monday police reported demonstrators hurled human faeces at them, prompting officers to protect themselves with riot shields during the latest clashes.