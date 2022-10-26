5 things to know about Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Asian prime minister

SINGAPORE: The United Kingdom’s 57th prime minister, Rishi Sunak, was formally appointed by King Charles III on Tuesday (Oct 25).

He has yet to knuckle down to the top job - which will involve addressing a looming economic crisis, to name one of a multitude of issues facing the UK.

But already, the history-making nature of Sunak's ascent has drawn much attention.

He is Britain’s first Asian prime minister and the first of Hindu faith to hold that office.

He is also the richest - richer than the king himself.

Here's a guide to understanding who Rishi Sunak is.

SON OF INDIAN IMMIGRANTS

Sunak’s rise has been hailed as the UK’s “Barack Obama moment”. It marks a slew of firsts and historical milestones for the kingdom.

He is the first British prime minister of Indian origin and of Hindu faith.

Sunak's grandparents migrated from Punjab, in what was then known as British India, to east Africa, where his parents were born.

Their families then migrated in turn to the UK in the 1960s.

Sunak's father worked as a doctor and his mother ran her own pharmacy.

He was born in 1980 as the first of three children in Southampton in southern England.

His elevation on the date of Deepavali, a major Hindu festival, delighted many Indians, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called him a “living bridge” between the two countries.

As a new Member of Parliament in 2015, he took his oath on the Hindu holy book the Bhagavad Gita.

A red thread around the wrist, traditionally worn by Hindus for good luck and protection, was spotted on Sunak when he posed on the steps of Downing Street on Tuesday, after his first address to the nation.

At 42 years old, he is also the youngest British prime minister in more than 200 years. That record was previously held by David Cameron, who was 43 when he took office in 2010.

Fun fact: Britain’s youngest-ever prime minister was William Pitt the Younger, who was 24 when he took on the role in 1783.