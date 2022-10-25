Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law says

NEW DELHI: Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain when he takes over as prime minister on Tuesday (Oct 25), said his father-in-law, Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of software giant Infosys.

The 42-year-old, a practising Hindu who traces his roots to India, will be Britain's first prime minister of colour and its youngest leader in modern times.

Sunak's rise to the position on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, has delighted Indians, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped the two countries' ties would improve further.

"Congratulations to Rishi," Murthy, valued by Forbes at US$4.5 billion, said in a statement. "We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."