Rising prices could sour consumer appetite for plant-based meat alternatives

NEW YORK: Serving up classic burgers and sides but with untraditional plant-based ingredients, fast food joint Marty’s V Burger has amassed a cult following in New York City over the years.

The eatery, started by former commercial and charter pilot Marty Krutolow several years ago, offers completely vegan and plant-based options.

“We do burgers, we have five different kinds of fries, we have drumsticks, mac and cheese, cajun cheesy pepper steaks. So we’re the quintessential fast food,” said Mr Krutolow.

“In the beginning, when Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods launched, the buzz was out there and people were like, ‘Where can we get this?’. And we were one of the few places that carried their products.”

Plant-based meat alternatives have grown in popularity in recent years as more people look to cut back on meat, but rising inflation could sour the appetite of consumers.