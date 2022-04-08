Rising rivers force more Sydney flood evacuations as rain eases

SYDNEY: Hundreds more Sydney residents were ordered to leave their homes on Friday (Apr 8), some for the second time in a month, as rivers burst their banks even as an intense weather system that dumped more than a month's rainfall over a few hours began to ease.

A man was found dead after his car was swept away by floodwaters in the city's southwest, police said, while television footage showed submerged roads and inundated homes and businesses.

Australia's east coast has been hammered by three separate wild weather patterns in the past six weeks with several regions still battling to clear tonnes of debris after devastating floods submerged entire towns.

"Whilst the rainfall has started to ease in most places, we do expect to see those river levels continue to rise for some time before they start to ease back over the next 12 to 24 hours," New South Wales emergency services Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin told a media briefing.

The torrential rain has raised the risks of flash flooding and landslips, with Sydney having already received more than its average annual rainfall.