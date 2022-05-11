Rising US inflation is main economic, political challenge for Biden

WASHINGTON: With surging prices undermining wage gains and hurting American families, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday (May 10) fighting inflation is his top priority, but he may have limited tools to tackle the issue.

Biden, whose popularity has taken a hit amid the highest inflation in four decades, highlighted his efforts to combat the flare-up in prices while drawing a stark contrast with policies proposed by opposition Republicans.

"I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously, and it's my top domestic priority," Biden said at the White House.

"I know that families all across America are hurting because of inflation."

The US president put much of the blame for the recent spike on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

The attack in late February caused a sharp spike in energy prices, and then began pushing food prices higher, as well.

"I know you've got to be frustrated ... believe me, I understand the frustration," the Democrat said, addressing Americans directly.

Calling out Republicans' "extreme agenda," Biden said that "they've done everything to slow down" his attempts to manage economic stresses.