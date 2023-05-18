Rival claims over Prince Harry, Meghan New York 'car chase'

LONDON: Competing claims surfaced on Thursday (May 18) over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's purported involvement in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi in New York.

A spokesperson for the couple drew global attention by announcing Wednesday that they had endured a "relentless" two-hour pursuit that resulted in "multiple near collisions involving other drivers".

The account of Tuesday's incident prompted comparisons to the circumstances around the Paris car crash in 1997 that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana, which the prince blames on paparazzi pursuing her.

However, New York police, the city's mayor and a taxi driver who briefly transported the couple have played down the danger and duration of the reported pursuit.

In an interview aired Thursday on Britain's ITV, one of the photographers involved in the drama alleged the couple's vehicle entourage were to blame for any danger.

"It was very tense trying to keep up with the vehicles," said the photographer, who asked to remain anonymous.

"They did a lot of blocking and there was a lot of different type of manoeuvres to stop what was happening.

"Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience."