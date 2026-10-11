Riyadh airport suspends operations after attack leaves several wounded

RIYADH: Saudi authorities suspended operations at Riyadh's international airport on Saturday (Oct 10) after a fresh attack there left multiple people wounded.

The situation prompted health officials to activate a rare mass call-up of doctors to deal with the "serious emergency", a medical source said, while foreign embassies warned their citizens to avoid the facility.

The Saudi civil aviation authority confirmed an attack had injured several people at the sprawling King Khalid International Airport, with a diplomatic source attributing it to a missile fired by Yemen's Houthis.

The Iran-backed group has repeatedly targeted the facility, claiming a series of strikes on Thursday that killed three people and damaged a plane, though they did not announce any new attacks on Saturday.

A witness at the airport reported hearing an explosion while waiting to board a flight, and another said they saw a strike that left people wounded and fleeing in panic.

"I was on gate 403" at the domestic terminal, the witness told AFP. "I saw 401 hit, I saw injured in front of my eyes. Everyone was running."

A medical source told AFP that the health ministry had ordered ER doctors to report to hospitals around the capital to treat the wounded on Saturday.

"We were told we are dealing with a 'serious emergency situation'. Injured are being moved to hospitals across Riyadh", with many in critical condition, the source said.