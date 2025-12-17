Prosecutors will charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents
Los Angeles prosecutors say he allegedly killed Rob and Michele Reiner with a knife.
LOS ANGELES: Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday (Dec 16).
Nick Reiner, 32, will be charged in the death of the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference with LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.
Prosecutors plan to file the charges, two counts of first degree murder special circumstances of multiple murders, later Tuesday. They will also include a special allegation that he used a dangerous weapon, a knife.
The announcement of the charges came two days after the couple were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of the killing and jailed hours later.
Nick Reiner had been expected to make an initial court appearance earlier Tuesday, but his attorney Alan Jackson said he was not brought from the jail to the courthouse for medical reasons and the appearance would not come before Wednesday.
Jackson did not comment further on the case, and Nick Reiner has not yet entered a plea.
Rob Reiner was the Emmy-winning star of the sitcom All In The Family who went on to direct films including When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride. He was an outspoken liberal activist for decades. Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer, movie producer and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. They had been married for 36 years.
Representatives for the Reiner family did not respond to requests for comment.