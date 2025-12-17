Prosecutors will charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES: Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday (Dec 16).

Nick Reiner, 32, will be charged in the death of the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference with LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

Prosecutors plan to file the charges, two counts of first degree murder special circumstances of multiple murders, later Tuesday. They will also include a special allegation that he used a dangerous weapon, a knife.

The announcement of the charges came two days after the couple were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of the killing and jailed hours later.