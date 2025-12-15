Logo
2 found dead at California mansion of director Rob Reiner: Reports
Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of The American President during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Apr 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (File photo: Getty Images via AFP/Jesse Grant)

15 Dec 2025 11:32AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2025 11:35AM)
LOS ANGELES: Two people were found dead at the Southern California mansion of When Harry Met Sally director and actor Rob Reiner on Sunday (Dec 14), local broadcaster NBCLA and other media outlets reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC a man and a woman, approximately 78 and 68 years old, were found deceased inside.

Robbery-homicide division detectives have been assigned to the case.

Neighbours confirmed property records that indicate Reiner and his wife live in the home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood, NBC reported.

Reiner rose to acting fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the groundbreaking 1970s sitcom All in the Family, before transitioning to directing with rock mockumentary This is Spinal Tap in 1984.

Reiner directed the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

Source: CNA/dc

