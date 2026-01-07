Rob Reiner's son set for arraignment over parents' murder

LOS ANGELES: The son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner is due to appear on Wednesday (Jan 7) in a Los Angeles court where he could enter a plea over the stabbing deaths of his parents.

Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder over the double killing that sent shockwaves through Hollywood just days before Christmas.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Dec 14 after the bodies of his filmmaker father and his mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said 79-year-old Rob Reiner - who directed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men - and his wife, 70, were stabbed to death.

Nick Reiner, who has a troubled history of addiction, is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday - a process where he will be formally told what charges he faces and have his rights explained to him. A suspect often enters a "not guilty" plea at this stage in the proceedings.

After an earlier court appearance, lawyer Alan Jackson told reporters the case needed to be treated with "restraint and with dignity".

"This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family," he said.

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analysed."

If convicted, Reiner could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, although California does not routinely carry out capital punishment.