Masked men loot London jewellery shop in 30-second smash-and-grab, shocking onlookers

Workers at a family-run jewellery shop in south-west London tried to fend off two masked men and save their goods during a brazen daytime robbery in front of stunned onlookers.

In a video filmed by TikTok user Amy Hilton on Jan 31 that was picked up by numerous news media outlets later, a man can be seen smashing the shopfront window with a sledgehammer and peeling the pane back with his hands, while the other man takes a blue bag and scoops up the items on display.

As one of the men continues to tear off the window panel, a hand reaches out from inside the shop with a block-like object to hit the robbers and beat them away, but to no avail.

A staff member then proceeds to sweep off some of the remaining display items.

Interrupted, the two men flee down the street.



The entire operation, which happened around 10.30am England time, was over in about half a minute.



The Metropolitan Police said that the case is being treated as an aggravated burglary.