Masked men loot London jewellery shop in 30-second smash-and-grab, shocking onlookers
Workers at the family-run jeweller tried to hit back at the robbers, who fled after scooping valuables into a bag.
Workers at a family-run jewellery shop in south-west London tried to fend off two masked men and save their goods during a brazen daytime robbery in front of stunned onlookers.
In a video filmed by TikTok user Amy Hilton on Jan 31 that was picked up by numerous news media outlets later, a man can be seen smashing the shopfront window with a sledgehammer and peeling the pane back with his hands, while the other man takes a blue bag and scoops up the items on display.
As one of the men continues to tear off the window panel, a hand reaches out from inside the shop with a block-like object to hit the robbers and beat them away, but to no avail.
A staff member then proceeds to sweep off some of the remaining display items.
Interrupted, the two men flee down the street.
The entire operation, which happened around 10.30am England time, was over in about half a minute.
The Metropolitan Police said that the case is being treated as an aggravated burglary.
People at the cafe opposite the shop, where Ms Hilton was filming, could be heard in her video telling one another to call the police. One voice said to shut the door in case the two men decided to barge into the cafe.
Ms Hilton, a 26-year-old flight stewardess, later told Metro news site in the United Kingdom: "I was in the cafe, I heard a thumping and then looked over and two men were bashing in the window. It was very shocking. There were people out and about, and everyone was very scared."
She said that she could not believe what she was seeing and "in Richmond of all places at that time of day".
Richmond is a wealthy neighbourhood along the River Thames. It has a number of high-end jewellers and luxury watch shops, the Metro report added.
The shop that was looted, Gregory & Co, is a family-run jewellery business and is located along Paved Court, a cobblestone pedestrian street lined with boutiques, cafes and restaurants.
The area has served as a filming location for the hit show Ted Lasso on Apple TV, British news site BBC reported. The award-winning comedy series is about an American college football coach who heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League football team.
The raid was the latest in a series of smash-and-grab robberies in London, The Sunday Times in the UK reported.