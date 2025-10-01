Rohingya tell UN of Myanmar bloodshed, suffering

UNITED NATIONS: Rohingya refugees and activists gave harrowing testimony at the United Nations on Tuesday (Sep 30), describing killings, oppression and life in exile as conflict rages in their home state of Rakhine in western Myanmar.

More than 750,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in 2017 during a military clampdown that is now the subject of a UN genocide case. Many remain unable to return, caught in fighting between Myanmar’s junta and the Arakan Army, a predominantly Buddhist armed group.

‘SYSTEMATIC CAMPAIGN’

Maung Sawyeddollah of the Rohingya Students Network held up a photo of women and children in civilian clothes he said were killed in a drone strike on Aug 5, 2024.

“These are not isolated cases, they are part of a systematic campaign. Where is justice for Rohingya?” he asked.

Wai Wai Nu, founder of the Women’s Peace Network and a former political prisoner, said the junta blocks aid, recruits Rohingya as human shields and continues systematic oppression. She added that the Arakan Army uses tactics that “mirror” those of the military, including massacres, forced recruitment, arson and sexual violence.