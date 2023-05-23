Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dead at 93

LONDON: The artist, presenter and musician Rolf Harris, who was one of the United Kingdom's best-loved entertainers before he was convicted of underage-sex crimes in 2014, has died aged 93 and been buried, his family said on Tuesday (May 23).

The Australian-born Harris' family said in a statement: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

A registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall, near his home, also confirmed Harris' death.

The secret funeral came after British newspapers reported earlier this month that a private ambulance with blacked-out windows was spotted outside his home west of London.

Private ambulances are typically used by undertakers.

Harris once painted Queen Elizabeth II, worked with The Beatles and hosted a raft of prime-time television shows in his adopted UK over the course of 60 years.

It was reported in October 2022 that he was "gravely ill" after being diagnosed with neck cancer that had left him unable to speak and requiring round-the-clock care.

Harris lived his final years in disgrace after he was found guilty of abusing four girls, some as young as seven or eight, between 1968 and 1986.

He was jailed in 2014 for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 indecent assaults, but was released in 2017, protesting his innocence.

"It is difficult to put into words the injustice I feel," he said in a statement to the author of a recent book about his arrest and prosecution.

His conviction came after a spate of allegations of abuse against high-profile entertainers in Britain following the death of the children's television presenter Jimmy Savile.

Savile, who died in 2011, was found to have used his celebrity status to sexually abuse dozens of children.

As well as Harris, the police probe, Operation Yewtree, also saw the conviction of 1970s glam rocker Gary Glitter.

Glitter - real name Paul Gadd - was released from prison earlier this year, halfway through a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

But the 78-year-old rocker was returned behind bars after breaching his release conditions.