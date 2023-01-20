Romania extends detention of Andrew Tate to Feb 27

BUCHAREST: A Bucharest court on Friday (Jan 20) extended the detention of the controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is being investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape, and his brother Tristan by one month, prosecutors said.

"At the request of the prosecution, the court has accepted the extension of the detention of the two Tate brothers until February 27," Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP.

Tate, a British-American former kickboxer, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women are under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

They allegedly coerced women into "forced labour ... and pornographic acts" for "substantial financial benefits".

All four were arrested at the end of December and ordered held for 30 days during the investigations.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, deny the accusations.

As part of the probe, Romanian police raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of 15 luxury cars, 14 watches and "sums of money" in different currencies amounting to "about 18 million lei (US$3.9 million)" in total.

DIICOT prosecutors had already searched Tate's villa in April.