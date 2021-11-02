Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Romania hits COVID-19 death record of 591, as vaccines lag
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Romania hits COVID-19 death record of 591, as vaccines lag

Romania hits COVID-19 death record of 591, as vaccines lag

COVID-19 patients inside the mobile intensive care unit of the "Pneumophysiology Institute Prof Dr Marius Nasta" in Bucharest on Oct 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Mihailescu)

02 Nov 2021 08:40PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 08:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania: Romania reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday (Nov 2) amid a persistently low vaccination rate and a wave of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system.

Only 37 per cent of adults in Romania, a European Union member with around 19 million people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to an EU average of 75 per cent. Within the 27-nation EU, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated.

Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of COVID-19 since the day before were unvaccinated.

Related:

The rising cases prompted authorities to impose tighter restrictions starting last week. Vaccination certificates are required for many day-to-day activities, such as going to the gym, the cinema or a shopping mall. For everyone, there is a 10pm curfew.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has registered more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 48,664 deaths. The country's previous daily death toll record of 574 was on Oct 19.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: AP/aj

Related Topics

Romania COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us