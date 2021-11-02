Romania hits COVID-19 death record of 591, as vaccines lag

BUCHAREST, Romania: Romania reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday (Nov 2) amid a persistently low vaccination rate and a wave of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed the country's ailing health care system.

Only 37 per cent of adults in Romania, a European Union member with around 19 million people, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to an EU average of 75 per cent. Within the 27-nation EU, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated.

Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of COVID-19 since the day before were unvaccinated.