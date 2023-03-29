Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Romanian court upholds ruling denying Andrew Tate's release on bail
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Romanian court upholds ruling denying Andrew Tate's release on bail

Romanian court upholds ruling denying Andrew Tate's release on bail

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania on Feb 1, 2023. (File photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters)

29 Mar 2023 11:59PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 11:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUCHAREST: Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking as a Romanian court denied their request to be released on bail on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since Dec 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They have denied all accusations.

The Bucharest court rejected the brothers' bail request earlier this month and on Wednesday the court of appeals upheld the initial ruling.

The Bucharest court also extended the suspects’ detention until late April, a decision they have appealed, with a ruling expected on Friday.

Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer and self-described misogynist who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Romania Andrew Tate court

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.