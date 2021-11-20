Dutch demo against COVID-19 curbs scrapped after Rotterdam riots

THE HAGUE: A demonstration planned for Saturday (Nov 20) in Amsterdam against COVID-19 curbs was cancelled after night riots in Rotterdam against a partial lockdown injured seven people and saw police firing warning shots.

Several dozen people were arrested in the protests against government moves to restrict access to certain sites for unvaccinated people and impose other restrictions.

A police car and several electric scooters were torched and fires set off.

"Last night, all hell broke loose in Rotterdam," United We Stand Europe, which had called Saturday's protest, said on Facebook.

Chaos broke out in the centre of the port city on Friday night.

Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb denounced an "orgy of violence", adding: "The police have felt the need to draw a police weapon in the end to defend themselves."

Keeping the demonstration in Amsterdam "didn't feel right", United We Stand Europe said, lamenting the injuries to two protesters, which had also been reported in Dutch media.