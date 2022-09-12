Round-the-clock vigil to give thousands a chance to bid Queen Elizabeth farewell

LONDON: Mourners in their thousands will be able to file past the coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth in a round-the-clock lying-in-state from Wednesday (Sep 14) evening to early on the day of her funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch ahead of her state funeral on Sep 19, which will be attended by world leaders.

The ministry said members of the public would be able to file past the coffin for 24 hours a day from 5pm local time on Wednesday, Sep 14, until 6.30am on Sep 19.

"Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight," Britain's culture ministry said.

"Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times," it added on Monday.

Airport-style security checks will take place at Westminster Hall, the oldest of the buildings that make up Britain's parliament, and tight restrictions will be in force with only small bags permitted.