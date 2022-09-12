Logo
Round-the-clock vigil to give thousands a chance to bid Queen Elizabeth farewell
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes St Giles Cathedral as it travels along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to the Palace of Holyroodhouse as it completes it journey from Balmoral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Sep 11, 2022. Phil Wilkinson/Pool via REUTERS

12 Sep 2022 07:33AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2022 07:33AM)
LONDON: Mourners in their thousands will be able to file past the coffin of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth in a round-the-clock lying-in-state from Wednesday (Sep 14) evening to early on the day of her funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch ahead of her state funeral on Sep 19, which will be attended by world leaders.

The ministry said members of the public would be able to file past the coffin for 24 hours a day from 5pm local time on Wednesday, Sep 14, until 6.30am on Sep 19. 

"Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight," Britain's culture ministry said.

"Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times," it added on Monday.  

Airport-style security checks will take place at Westminster Hall, the oldest of the buildings that make up Britain's parliament, and tight restrictions will be in force with only small bags permitted.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, passing along the Royal Mile, as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Sep 11, 2022. Euan Cherry/Pool via REUTERS
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Britain's Princess Anne stand solemnly as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Sep 11, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The lying-in-state will be preceded by a ceremonial procession through the central of London to carry the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Elizabeth died on Sep 8 at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands and her coffin was driven to Edinburgh on Sunday. It is due to be flown to London on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters/fh

