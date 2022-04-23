Routine Russian bombardment terrifies Ukraine's Kharkiv city

KHARKIV: "Close the window, smoke is getting in," a policeman yells. Vyacheslav Pavlov and his elderly mother live on the ninth floor in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and the next-door flat is ablaze after a Russian rocket attack.

The city has not come under massive bombardment but is the target of random strikes at any hour, day or night, and they can be deadly.

The eastern and north-eastern districts are hit the most and that's where 86-year-old Tamara Pavlovna and her son live on Working Hero Street.

About 20 apartment towers rise up along the road, each 11 storeys high, surrounded by gardens dotted with swings and slides for children.

Three rockets struck within a few seconds on Friday, just after 4pm.

One destroyed a sex shop on the other side of the street.

A second hit a residential tower and the third left a hole in the ground next to the pavement.

No one was hurt.

"SAVED BY THE DOOR"

Police told the old woman she had to leave her home, with barely time to stuff a few items into a small backpack.

The lift is broken and Pavlovna goes down the stairs wearing a white head scarf.

Outside, she sits waiting on a bench, a little lost and stressed.

"My son has been looking after me for eight years," she says. "He does not want to leave and I cannot take the decision alone.

"For a month and a half, the Russians have been bombing here in this district, non-stop."

At the start of the invasion in late February, Moscow tried to seize control of Kharkiv, in vain. Ukrainian forces repelled the assault several kilometres from the town after bitter fighting.

Ukraine has since retaken several small areas to the southeast, but Kharkiv remains within the reach of Russian artillery.

On Working Hero Street, firefighters have trained water hoses on the blazing apartment and clouds of black smoke climb skywards.

Next door, Pavlov has duly closed the balcony window and is smoking a cigarette on the landing.

"When the second strike hit the neighbouring apartment, the door saved us by blocking the flying glass," he explains.