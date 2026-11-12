Rubio hails 'very productive' Russia-Ukraine talks, wants Europe 'at the table'

PARIS: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (Nov 11) hailed US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi as "very productive" and said the discussions should be expanded to include Europeans at the table.



Rubio was speaking after attending the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris where his European counterparts had repeatedly emphasised the importance of being directly involved in the talks.



"We think the trilateral (format of Russia, Ukraine and the US) should eventually include our European partners at the table as well, because they are a part of solving this problem for the long term," he said in Paris after the first day of talks in the UAE capital.



Senior officials from European countries are in Abu Dhabi for the talks. But the formal discussions currently just involve Russia, Ukraine and the US.



"There is always concern in Europe that they are going to be left out, that America is going to cut some deal with Russia that leaves Europe out of the equation," said Rubio.



But he denied this was the case, pointing to the European presence in Abu Dhabi and repeatedly emphasising the talks should be expanded beyond a trilateral format.



On the process to end the war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, he said: "There is obviously a lot of work to be done in that regard. It's not something that is going to be solved in the next 24 hours."