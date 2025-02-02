Rubio to make debut in Panama as Trump threatens to take canal

WASHINGTON: Marco Rubio headed to Panama Saturday (Feb 1) on his debut trip abroad as US secretary of state, as he looks for how to follow up on President Donald Trump's extraordinary threat to seize the Panama Canal.

Rubio's mission comes as Canada said it has been told Trump's promised tariffs on its products will come into effect Tuesday, with levies also looming for Mexico and China - another step showing a far more aggressive US foreign policy.

Rubio will travel later to four other small Latin American countries for an agenda focused on migration, a highly unusual first trip for the top US diplomat, whose predecessors were more likely to start the job with language of cooperation with major allies.