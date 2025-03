Rubio says stripped US visas from 300 'lunatics' over university protests against Gaza war

The Trump administration has responded that the US constitutional protection of free speech does not apply to non-US citizens and has accused activist students of creating a dangerous atmosphere for Jewish students.Without commenting directly on the Tufts case, Rubio said: "If you tell us that the reason why you're coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalising universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus, we're not going to give you a visa.""If you lie to us and get a visa and then enter the United States, and with that visa, participate in that sort of activity, we're going to take away your visa," he said.